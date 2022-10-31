Owl sculpture placed by town's river in memory of Bungay man

Dawn Bedwell and her three boys, eldest Oliver Smith on the left with Aaron Bedwell and Adam Bedwell to the right of Mrs Bedwell - Credit: Jane Vass

A sculpture of an owl has been created in tribute of a Bungay man at one of his favourite spots in the town.

Dawn Bedwell, 66, arranged for a sculpture of her husband's 'favourite bird' to be placed at the Staithe in Bungay where his ashes were scattered.

Mrs Bedwell and her husband Charlie Bedwell were married for 35 years and shared many happy memories together at the Staithe.

She said: "My husband died two years ago this January. The Staithe was our special place so I thought it would be amazing to have a tribute for him there and scatter his ashes at the Staithe.

"This area of the Staithe where the sculpture is the wild corner, and Charlie loved nature so it is fitting that he is there so he can be free.

"Instead of planting a tree I thought a sculpture of Charlie's favourite bird, a barn owl, would be far more touching because Charlie wanted to be free."

The owl in honour of Charlie Bedwell was made by chainsaw artist Matt Darge - Credit: Jane Vass

The couple had lived in Bungay their whole lives, beside a short stint in Beccles, and always found peace at the Staithe.

Mrs Bedwell said: "I had breast cancer in 2013, and in my scared mindset I told Charlie that if I were to die, I wanted to rest here in our special spot and he said the same.

"I always found peace at the Staithe, it is so calming and beautiful, and we enjoyed many summers swimming, canoeing and walking beside the river.

"Charlie would have hated to be at the graveyard because it is a very sad setting.

"He wouldn't have wanted people visiting him to be in this morbid environment, whereas the Staithe is beautiful and he wanted to be with nature."

The little hedgehog engraved at the bottom beneath the message symbolises widow Dawn Bedwell - Credit: Jane Vass

Chainsaw artist Matt Darge made the sculpture, and Mrs Bedwell is thankful of his art work and the Falcon Trust for agreeing to have the sculpture on their land.

She said: "With the kind permission of the Falcon Trust they agreed for the sculpture to be placed on the land - how lucky we are that the trust got their hands on the land so it can stay with the people.

"I really hope that the people of Bungay can enjoy the beauty of the sculpture," Mrs Bedwell said.

