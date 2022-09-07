'Alien' weed growing 20cm per day and clogging up River Waveney

A volunteer removing floating pennywort from one of the rivers of the broads. Photo: Steve Pullinger.

An invasive weed species growing at "silly speed" is taking over the River Waveney, volunteers say as they face an uphill battle to clear it.

Warmer temperatures this year and a reduction in rainfall are giving the pennywort, an invasive weed, a head start this year.

Katie Utting, from the River Waveney Trust, said: "The droughts this summer have helped the plant spread massively, it is growing at a silly speed of around 20cm per day and re-grows just as fast in small fragments."

Mrs Utting warned of the threat the plant could pose to tourism in the area due to how the weed disrupts and blocks the river's natural flow.

She said the river's lowland gradient meant the pennywort was more likely to spread and block its flow.

"Pennywort grows so rapidly and its fragments do too. It is a losing battle," she said.

"The weed blocking the natural flow of the river is a huge threat to the river network and tourism industry as a whole, as canoes and boats will struggle to pass, while the Norfolk Broads, if action isn't taken, may not be accessible.

"Currently the team of volunteers are working well to maintain the spread, but we want it eradicated and not just controlled."

Pennywort covering a section of the Waveney river, blocking the natural flow of the river - Credit: Katie Utting

The River Waveney Trust's volunteers have been out across the stretch of river from Scole to Geldeston Locks, surveying and helping to remove the problem plants.

Mrs Utting said that if people were able to identify the plant they can then report the sighting and location to the Norfolk Non-native Species group which can professionally deal with the plant's removal.

Liam Smith, Wildlife Recovery Officer from Norfolk Non-Native Species, said: “Invasive non-native species pose one of the greatest threats to biodiversity, both in the UK and worldwide.

"Floating pennywort is one of the top species that has a particular threat to Norfolk, with our vast network of chalk streams, rivers and the internationally recognised Broads.

"The work of volunteers, professionals and supporting partners along the River Waveney shows how everybody has a part to play and that by working together, floating pennywort can be stopped in its tracks and hopefully eventually eradicated from our waterways.”

River Wardens at work pulling pennywort - Credit: Katie Utting



