Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Mum and two children escape unhurt after rock smashes car windscreen

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:38 PM December 17, 2021
Becky Cunningham was left shaken after a rock shattered her car's windscreen.

Becky Cunningham was left shaken after a rock shattered her car's windscreen. - Credit: Becky Cunningham

A mum and her two small children were left shaken after a rock smashed through their car windscreen and covered them in glass.

Becky Cunningham, 25, from Beccles, was travelling with her three-year-old and and nine-month-old children on the Barnby Bends on the A146 close to Lowestoft when a large rock flew into her Vauxhall Astra.

"There was a lorry coming from the other direction which had an open load," she said.

"A huge rock flew from the lorry and into the windscreen and covered us in glass."

The rock covered the car in glass and almost hit Ms Cunningham's two small children.

The rock covered the car in glass and almost hit Ms Cunningham's two small children. - Credit: Becky Cunningham

Despite the windscreen being destroyed, Ms Cunningham and her two children escaped without a scratch.

"How the rock avoided them, I don't know," she said.

"If someone was sitting in the middle seat, they would have been killed."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid
  2. 2 Pub built in the 18th century goes on the market for £365,000
  3. 3 Cash stolen as insecure garage targeted by burglars
  1. 4 Busy A146 road to close temporarily for level crossing works
  2. 5 Memorial for 'chicken roundabout' hero rejected by Highways
  3. 6 Sam the cockapoo brings smiles to care home residents
  4. 7 Half-brothers dodged £360,000 VAT bill after lying about car sales income
  5. 8 Christmas card appeal for those facing the festive season alone
  6. 9 Farm shops sell 'back-up Christmas dinners' as Omicron threatens family plans
  7. 10 'Justice served' - Family react after HGV driver jailed over cyclist death

Ms Cunningham, who has reported the incident to police, said the lorry driver failed to stop, but passing drivers did pull over to check the family was okay.

The rock that went through the windscreen.

The rock that went through the windscreen. - Credit: Becky Cunningham

"I felt absolutely awful but luckily some kind drivers took us out of the way of the road and calmed me down," she said.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

percy brown

Heartbroken daughters pay tribute to beloved dad who was 'always smiling'

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Gediminas Nagulevicius was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

HGV driver killed elderly cyclist in 'wholly avoidable' crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
WIndscreen smashed after vehicle in Beccles hit by object near McDonalds

Windscreen smashed after object thrown from bridge

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The new cafe and shop will open on the edge of Metfield

Retail

Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon