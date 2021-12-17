Mum and two children escape unhurt after rock smashes car windscreen
- Credit: Becky Cunningham
A mum and her two small children were left shaken after a rock smashed through their car windscreen and covered them in glass.
Becky Cunningham, 25, from Beccles, was travelling with her three-year-old and and nine-month-old children on the Barnby Bends on the A146 close to Lowestoft when a large rock flew into her Vauxhall Astra.
"There was a lorry coming from the other direction which had an open load," she said.
"A huge rock flew from the lorry and into the windscreen and covered us in glass."
Despite the windscreen being destroyed, Ms Cunningham and her two children escaped without a scratch.
"How the rock avoided them, I don't know," she said.
"If someone was sitting in the middle seat, they would have been killed."
Ms Cunningham, who has reported the incident to police, said the lorry driver failed to stop, but passing drivers did pull over to check the family was okay.
"I felt absolutely awful but luckily some kind drivers took us out of the way of the road and calmed me down," she said.
Police have been contacted for comment.