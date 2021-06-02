Bereavement support group to launch in Beccles
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A bereavement support group will begin next week to tackle loneliness in Beccles.
Rosedale Funeral Home are running the eight-week course, which is open to all, no matter how long ago the bereavement, or which funeral director was used.
Director Anne Beckett-Allen said: "Grief is a natural reaction when someone you care about dies.
"It can be a distressing time but, for many, the impact of someone's death can often hit us harder than we thought it would.
"This often takes a while to emerge as, although we know that someone has died, believing, and actually processing, that information can take a long time, but with the right support the grieving process can be made bearable."
The group starts on Tuesday, June 7 at 10am until 11.30am at the Friend's Meeting House, on Smallgate, Beccles.
Places are limited so anyone planning on attending is asked to register by calling 07753 299925.
