Bereavement support group to launch in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:23 PM June 2, 2021   
Rosedale funeral home, Beccles.

Rosedale funeral home, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A bereavement support group will begin next week to tackle loneliness in Beccles.

Rosedale Funeral Home are running the eight-week course, which is open to all, no matter how long ago the bereavement, or which funeral director was used.

Director Anne Beckett-Allen said: "Grief is a natural reaction when someone you care about dies.

"It can be a distressing time but, for many, the impact of someone's death can often hit us harder than we thought it would.

"This often takes a while to emerge as, although we know that someone has died, believing, and actually processing, that information can take a long time, but with the right support the grieving process can be made bearable."

The group starts on Tuesday, June 7 at 10am until 11.30am at the Friend's Meeting House, on Smallgate, Beccles.

Places are limited so anyone planning on attending is asked to register by calling 07753 299925.

