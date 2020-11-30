Theatre to end first socially-distanced season with award-winning duo
An award-winning folk duo will bring the curtain down on a theatre's first season of socially-distanced shows next month.
Since reopening with a reduced capacity and a host of extra safety precautions in September, the Canopy Theatre, in Beccles, has welcomed an array of acts to the town.
Now, the theatre has announced its final performance of 2020 - with duo Roswell set to take to the stage on December 18.
Since forming in 2018, the duo, comprised of Zoe Wren and Jasmine Watkiss, have won the Purbeck Rising award, released their debut EP Remedy and sold out a headline show at the Green Note in London.
Tickets for the show, which begins at 8pm, are available in advance only at www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions.
The 2021 season of socially distanced shows is set to begin on Saturday, January 16 with singer-songwriter Edwina Hayes.
Two shows each month will follow, including folk stars Phil Beer, Steve Tilston and Jez Lowe.
