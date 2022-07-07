Students' visit to care home sees smiles all round

A family-owned Beccles care home has collaborated with a local primary school so residents and pupils could share a smile.

Some 31 students from The Albert Pye School visited St. George's Care Home to promote intergenerational relationships through shared fun.

As part of the feel-good initiative, the schoolchildren bonded with the residents by drawing pictures, reading story books and playing games together.

Discussing the importance of the initiative, Henrietta Lane, Year 3 class teacher and Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities Coordinator at The Albert Pye School, said: “The children really enjoyed getting to know people from a different generation, and it taught them a lot about respecting the elderly.

A resident at St George's is delighted with the drawings she has received. - Credit: Hannah Frank

“They really enjoyed reading and drawing with the residents, and have since talked positively about the different residents they met and made friends with — they even know them by name now!”

Henrietta continued: “The children received a warm welcome from staff and residents at St George’s care home, who strived to ensure the visit was fun and engaging.

"This initiative will certainly be something that we wish to continue next year."

Joy Henshaw, registered manager of Wellbeing Care, added: “This initiative has greatly benefitted our residents, especially Jean, who used to be a teacher.

"She and our other residents loved chatting with the children, who were very friendly and keen to engage in collaborative activities.”

Intergenerational relationships are established through conversations. - Credit: Hannah Frank

She continued: “Everybody is already looking forward to the school children’s next visit – the residents especially loved all the lovely drawings they left us."

"Looking to the future, we hope to continue partnering with The Albert Pye School as there are so many benefits to intergenerational relationships, so we’re excited to see how this and other collaborations positively impact our residents in the upcoming months,” she added.

St George’s is a purpose-built care home situated in Beccles town centre, it is part of the family-run Wellbeing Care group that operates a range of care services providing first-rate, person-centred care to older people..

The group provides residential care, nursing care, dementia care, respite care, day care and supported living services.

For more information on St George’s and Wellbeing Care, visit https://www.wellbeingcare.co.uk/.