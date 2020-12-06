Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Scotch egg pizza unveiled at Norfolk restaurant

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 10:50 AM December 6, 2020   
The 'substantial meal' pizza at Oakfired. Toppings are scotch egg, pickles and cheese.

It may not be the most likely candidate to capture the hearts of the nation.

But the scotch egg, which has been making headlines after being deemed a substantial meal by MPs, has proved another source of inspiration for a Norfolk restaurant.

Pizzeria Oakfired, which is based at The Royal Oak pub in Beccles, has added a scotch egg themed pizza to the menu.

Paul Jackson from Oakfired at the Royal Oak, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

The 'substantial meal' pizza includes a scotch egg, pickles and different cheeses as toppings.

Seasonal pizzas have also made a return, with the Oakies Natale 'Christmas dinner on a pizza' now being served to diners.

The toppings on the pizza are turkey, stuffing, all the trimmings and a cranberry sauce.

Paul Jackson, from Oakfired, said: "We are sure to survive and looking forward to getting back to normal."

Other pubs dishing up a scotch egg in Norfolk include Moss & Co pubs, such as the Jolly Sailors in Pakefield, who came up with the 'Botched egg.'




