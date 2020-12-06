Scotch egg pizza unveiled at Norfolk restaurant

Published: 10:50 AM December 6, 2020

The 'substantial meal' pizza at Oakfired. Toppings are scotch egg, pickles and cheese. - Credit: Oakfired

It may not be the most likely candidate to capture the hearts of the nation.

But the scotch egg, which has been making headlines after being deemed a substantial meal by MPs, has proved another source of inspiration for a Norfolk restaurant.

Pizzeria Oakfired, which is based at The Royal Oak pub in Beccles, has added a scotch egg themed pizza to the menu.

Paul Jackson from Oakfired at the Royal Oak, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The 'substantial meal' pizza includes a scotch egg, pickles and different cheeses as toppings.

Seasonal pizzas have also made a return, with the Oakies Natale 'Christmas dinner on a pizza' now being served to diners.

The toppings on the pizza are turkey, stuffing, all the trimmings and a cranberry sauce.

Paul Jackson, from Oakfired, said: "We are sure to survive and looking forward to getting back to normal."

Other pubs dishing up a scotch egg in Norfolk include Moss & Co pubs, such as the Jolly Sailors in Pakefield, who came up with the 'Botched egg.'











