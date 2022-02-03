Norfolk footballer's pride after historic cup clash with Manchester United

Seething's Laura Holding (right) in action against Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup. - Credit: Debbie Gould

In one Norfolk village on Sunday, all eyes were on an FA Cup clash almost 300 miles away.

Seething's Laura Holding was part of amateur side Bridgwater United's starting line-up for their historic FA Cup clash with Manchester United Women.

While the Women's Super League club ran out 2-0 winners, the spirited performance of the Somerset side drew many plaudits.

Miss Holding said: "It was a really good occasion and a massive result for us considering they are two leagues above.

"I think we'd have taken a 2-0 defeat any day against a team of their quality.

"The team came together and it was great to play against international players and see their standards.

"It was a big shock, especially when you see players like Ella Toone running past you."

Camera crews descended on the ground ahead of the clash, with Miss Holding interviewed on Saturday's Football Focus to preview the David and Goliath fixture.

The 21-year-old said: "The build-up was crazy all week, but being on the pitch just felt like we were playing any other team.

"I didn't feel nervous before going out. I was quite relaxed knowing we were at home and people were coming out to support us.

"We knew we just had to enjoy the occasion and make it a memory."

The midfielder had a starring role in the team's previous round tie against Crystal Palace - another team above Bridgwater in the football league pyramid - after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Seething's Laura Holding (left) celebrates scoring the winner against Crystal Palace in the Women's FA Cup. - Credit: Debbie Gould

She said: "It was an unreal moment to score the winner against Crystal Palace.

"I thought that was the peak of my career but it somehow kept getting better.

"We went into that game as underdogs again but we felt we had the power to upset them.

"When things started to go our way we believed more and we scored a great team goal."

Previously at Acle United, the student made the leap to Bridgwater after speaking to fellow Norfolk footballer Lauren Hemp.

Miss Holding said: "I wanted a new challenge and I knew a couple of girls I used to play with who made the next step, including Lauren who I played with when we were 12.

"She told me it was the best thing she did, so I decided to make the move."