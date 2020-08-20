Pupils ‘over the moon’ at SET Beccles School on GCSE results day 2020

Head of school Heidi Philpott with pupils at SET Beccles School on GCSE results day 2020.

From enrolling at college to dying hair, pupils at SET Beccles School have been celebrating their final GCSE results.

Despite weeks of uncertainty following the coronavirus outbreak, the results saw 60pc of pupils achieved a 9-4 grade in English and maths.

Head of school Heidi Philpott said: “I would like to personally say congratulations to each and every student for their hard work in their GCSEs.

“It has been an uncertain year for many, but I’m really pleased with how both students and teachers have supported each other during this anxious time.

“We are a small school that knows and values all its students and we’re proud to offer each of them a bespoke education.

“This tailored approach continued through Covid-19 as we felt it important that young people have someone impartial and positive, they can talk to for their wellbeing during this confusing time.

“Staff also enabled our students to give back to their community during lockdown.

“Visors were made in our design technology laboratories, then delivered along with aprons and goggles, to local healthcare providers.

“This desire to help was embraced by students back at home too with some collecting rubbish at the beach during their daily exercise and baking for key workers.

“SET Beccles School is proud that we focus on the holistic approach to a young person’s growth, in addition to their academic achievements”.

Nathan Sutton, who achieved six grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7, said he was relieved to recieve his results on Thursday.

He is now hoping to enrol at a sixth form college in Wymondham to do A Levels in chemistry, biology and maths, with the ultimate aim of working in a STEM-related field.

He said: “Originally, with all the news about grading earlier this week, I was a bit worried, but when I found out the results would be based on our mocks and predicted grades, I had faith in my teachers so I felt okay.

“I did really well and I’m really proud of my results.”

Connor Prettyman said he was “over the moon” with his results after achieving 9s in both DT and physics, as well as an 8 in maths.

He said; “I’m hopefully going to be studying computer science, maths and physics at East Norfolk - hopefully, I’ll be able to enrol this afternoon.

“I have a rough idea of what I want to do in my future – I’d like to work with computers.

“Ideally, I’d like to be a software developer or work with servers. I don’t really have a specific end goal in mind. I’ll just see how it rides out.”

Fellow pupil Aurelia will mark the day by dying her hair for the first time, with the teenager going bright red ahead.

She is also set to stay in the town as she now prepares to start at Sir John Leman Sixth Form to study biology, psychology and sociology.

She said: “I’m very proud of myself because I got higher grades than I thought I would. I got two 9s – one in philosophy and ethics and science - and some 8s, 7s and 6s.

“I was very nervous because I genuinely thought that I was going to have to retake my English and maths – I didn’t think I done very well in my mocks. But no need to panic as my results were fine.”

Mark Barrow, chief operating officer and executive headteacher at Seckford Education Trust, said: “It has been an uncertain year for all our students and teachers, but through their co-operation they have risen to the challenge and embraced that change with confidence, emerging with a renewed fortitude.

“Seckford Education Trust was committed to respond positively to the Covid-19 crisis and continue the legacy of strengthening communities built by benefactor Thomas Seckford.

“The ethos of all schools in the Seckford Education Trust is founded on the ‘6Cs to Success’: Co-operation, Commitment, Community, Confidence, Challenge and Celebration.

“This year’s GCSE Results really demonstrated our dedication to that.

“I’m so proud of the steps all schools took to give back to our student community during this difficult time.

“Providing a more rounded learning experience, beyond the academia, has helped students to discover their talents and hopefully develop a love of learning for life.

“We are pleased that the results are reflective of what we were expecting, particularly around the number of students leaving us with a Grade 4 and above in English and Maths.

“Our process has been robust and completed with integrity, so parents should have every confidence in their child’s achievements.

“Today is a time to focus on the student’s journey over the last few years which has brought them to the destination of their outstanding GCSE results.

“We will first celebrate their success then continue to support them with the choices available for post 16 education”.