Popular venue won’t let restrictions stop shows

Published: 7:39 AM March 7, 2021

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre will continue bringing the entertainment direct to people's homes in March. Picture: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre - Credit: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre

Music, magic, game shows and laughs aplenty - a Waveney entertainment venue is gearing up to present a number of shows and workshops to audiences online this month.

After the success of a series of online shows during February half term, Beccles Public Hall and Theatre is set to continue bringing the entertainment direct to people's homes in March.

As restrictions mean the venue on Smallgate in Beccles cannot open, thanks to the support of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, they have teamed up with award-winning magician Sean Goodman.

He will be delivering his magic master class ‘Magic at Home’ via Zoom, to those aged eight plus on Monday, March 15, March 22 and March 29 at 4.30pm.

West-end actors Joe Press and Luke Cartledge will teach a range of acting and dancing routines from some of the most loved musicals as they present a Musical Theatre Workshop via Zoom on Friday, March 12, March 19 March 26 at 4.30pm.

A classic seaside show returns on Saturday, March 13 at 2.30pm as Hanton’s Punch and Judy Show is performed in your own home.

The venue has teamed up with Clue Cracker Games to present The Game Show LIVE! via Zoom on Wednesday, March 17 and Sunday, March 28.

Each team can consist of members in your household with up to six households taking part.

On Saturday, March 20 at 2.30pm Wicked Productions filmed pantomime of Robin Hood & His Socially Distanced Merry Men - recorded at Christmas 2020 from the EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge - will be shown for all the family to enjoy.

General manager Matt Day said: “We were overwhelmed with the amount of people who took part in our online workshops and watched our shows last month and the feedback has been amazing.

“As a community entertainment venue, we feel its important to still engage with our audiences and entertain them at home to keep everyone smiling and laughing”.

The theatre hopes that as soon as the restrictions allow, following the Government's recent unveiling of the roadmap, they can reopen its doors soon.

To book your place online for any of the shows or workshops visit www.becclespublichall.com