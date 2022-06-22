Country fair set to return after raising £19,000 last year

The Sotterley Country Fair will return this weekend - Credit: Heritage Snapper

A country fair which raised £19,000 last year is to return this weekend.

Sotterley Country Fair returns to Sotterley Hall, Beccles, on Sunday, June 26.

Since launching in 2015, the events have raised more than £71,000 for good causes.

This year's event will feature more than 80 art and craft stalls, as well as live music and displays.

There will also be a dog show and a cooking demonstration area, which is new for 2022.

This year's event will support a number of local charities, including the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital, St Elizabeth Hospice and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue Service, as well as the Chedgrave MS Therapy Centre.

Children under 12 go free, while tickets for adults and children over 12 are priced at £5.