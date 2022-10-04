Southwold sausage dog walk aiming to break world record

Organisers are hopeful that this years Southwold Sausage Dog Walk could break the Guinness World Record - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

Hundreds of sausage dogs will be walking through Southwold this Sunday, as an annual event returns for charity.

The sausage dog walk was first launched in 2017, with people bringing their beloved sausage dogs from across the county and beyond to the annual congregation, and the event has grown in popularity year on year.

Organiser Laura Baggott is hopeful this year's offering will be "bigger and better" - with ambitions to beat the sausage dog walk world record.

Southwold Sausage Dog Walk 2021 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Miss Baggott said: "We are raising money for charity called Dedicated to Dachshunds.

"We have over 20 stalls selling doggy bits, a prize draw, a raffle and tombolo, excellent coffee from the team at Combat2Coffee and several food stalls.

“All breeds of dog are welcome."

The walk will begin at the Harbour end of the beach, before embarking on their stroll to the finish line at the pier.

The event organisers, Laura baggot (left), Stuart McBurney (middle) and Sarah Baggot (right) - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

Last year Southwold's sausage dog day attracted around 1,000 people, with just over 700 Dachshunds present.

But this year Miss Baggott believes the event will stand a chance of beating the world record.

She said: "We have over 1,700 people interested in the event - it has grown and grown so much.

"Lots of people have two or three dogs - I have five myself."

The Southwold Sausage Dog walking event is sponsored by Nature Diet - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

To beat the Guinness World Records current goal, the event will need over 1,000 Dachshunds to be present for it to be the biggest largest beach gathering of sausage dogs in the world.

Miss Baggott has arranged for people to be click counting all the sausage dogs as they go through the big inflatable, which was donated by sponsor 'Stix Dog Coats'.

Southwold Sausage Walk to commence from the Harbour end of the beach and finish at the Pier at midday on Sunday 9 October - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

Miss Baggott said: “I am really looking forward to this weekend, it will be a really fun event - fingers crossed the weather will hold out for us all.

"This year will be bigger and better and I can't wait to see everyone and their lovely dogs."

The people of Southwold have really taken to the event, Miss Baggott said.

"My goal from the sausage dog walk is to have a sausage dog statue in Southwold," she added.

"Southwold, as a result of the annual walk, has become known for sausage dogs."