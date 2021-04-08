Can you match a nurse's daily step count?

Published: 1:14 PM April 8, 2021

A crucial Suffolk charity which provides care to hundreds in Great Yarmouth and Waveney has launched their latest fundraising challenge.

St Elizabeth Hospice, which provides vital care at Beccles Hospital, has challenged its supporters to match the 190-mile distance its nurses walk each month.

Every day, the team of more than 50 St Elizabeth Hospice nurses walk more than 15,000 steps while caring for patients and their families.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager, said: "After a difficult year due to Covid-19, we are delighted to announce the launch of Steps of a Nurse.

"As the government roadmap looks to lead to more positive times on the horizon, this is a great way for our supporters to show their gratitude for the work nurses do, while also staying fit and enjoying the outdoors in a socially distanced way.

"Steps of a Nurse is open to all abilities and you can split your total distance across as many walks as you like throughout May and June.

"Everyone who takes part, every sponsor and every donation will make a difference to the hospice and will help us to continue to provide vital care to people within your community."

Since March 2020, hospice care teams have provided free services to improve the lives of 1,200 people living with a progressive or life-limiting illness and their families throughout Great Yarmouth and Waveney, while the LivingGrief and therapy teams continue to deliver important emotional support to patients using the services and families who have lost loved ones.

This care is provided at a cost of £12.9 million, of which 70pc is raised by the community through charity shops and fundraising activities.

With vital fundraising streams severely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, the latest challenge, which runs from May 1 to June 30, will provide supporters with an opportunity to raise crucial funds outdoors in a socially-distanced manner.

Community clinical nurse specialist Kelly Irodenko said: "Throughout this time we have continued to receive ongoing support from the local community, which means everything to all hospice staff as it enables us to continue to develop our hospice services for the future.

"Good luck to all taking part in Steps of a Nurse. We really appreciate your support in helping us make a difference to the lives of people in your local community."