Church's Saturday concerts to raise funds for Ukraine

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:17 AM April 7, 2022
William Drew-Batty performed daily symphonies from his Bungay balcony in the first lockdown

William Drew-Batty. - Credit: William Drew-Batty

A town's church will host two "optimistic" concerts this weekend, with money raised supporting aid efforts in Ukraine.

The performances will be staged as part of the Rise festival at St Mary's Priory Church in Bungay on Saturday, April 9.

At 4.30pm, the Castle Singers Community Choir, run by William Drew-Batty, will sing a selection of songs for Easter.

This includes one composed and arranged by Mr Drew-Batty set over a Ukrainian poem called Western Wind.

Later in the evening, at 7pm, William Fergusson will perform a piano recital at the church.

Mr Drew-Batty said: "There will be music for all tastes and quite a lot of fun.

"Both events will feel quite optimistic and focusing on moving forward, and fit in well with the Easter message."

Tickets for the afternoon event are priced at £5, with free entry for children, while the evening event is priced at £10.

Both are available on the door.

