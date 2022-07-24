Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Firefighters tackle field blaze close to A146

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:01 PM July 24, 2022
Updated: 6:21 PM July 24, 2022
Stockton village sign.

Stockton village sign. - Credit: Andy Darnell

Firefighters tackled a field blaze close to the A146 at Stockton for more than an hour-and-a-half at the weekend.

Fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk raced to the scene with flames and a plume of smoke visible across the A146.

The field fire on the A146 near Stockton - which is just a few miles away from Beccles - was first reported at 2.43pm on Sunday afternoon (July 24).

According to the AA road map, traffic was reportedly very slow in the area around the A146, while travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned to "expect delays" to the X21 and X22 services due to the fire at Stockton.

An onlooker said that the field was being harvested prior to the blaze starting.

Another said the flames and plumes of billowing smoke was "very scary" but added that the fire crews looked to have the blaze under control.

Crews from Gorleston, Leiston, Wrentham, Halesworth, Bungay, Beccles, North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations were all called to the scene, with the scene cleared by 4.19pm.


