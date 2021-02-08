Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles transformed into picture perfect winter wonderland

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:50 PM February 8, 2021   
Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021.

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft

A night of snowfall transformed Beccles into a winter wonderland.

Snowy streets greeted those in the town as they opened their curtains to start the week on Monday morning.

While the persistent conditions and freezing temperatures may have wreaked havoc on the roads, Beccles was a picture of calm covered in a thick blanket of snow.

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021.

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft

More than 200 schools in the county closed due to the weather, including SET Beccles School, Sir John Leman High School and St Benet's primary school.

After a night full of heavy snowfall, Monday saw a further 5cm fall around Suffolk as Storm Darcy continued, with no signs of slowing down.

East Suffolk Council cancelled bin collections on Monday, saying it was "unsafe" for them to take place, while flood alerts are now in place around the River Waveney with concerns of minor flooding to low lying land and roads as the snow begins to melt.

Snow in Beccles, February 2021.

Snow in Beccles, February 2021. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021.

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021. - Credit: Michael White

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021.

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021.

Snow in Beccles, February 5, 2021. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft


Beccles News

