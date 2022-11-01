Beccles residents host French Twin Town guests

Beccles Twinning Association were delighted to welcome back visitors from their twin town of Petit-Couronne in Normandy from October 22 to October 25.

There were 27 visitors in all, with seven visiting Beccles for the very first time, including four for who it was their very first visit to the UK.

Visitors were met by their 13 host families for a welcome reception at Beccles library.

For three of the hosts it was their first experience of hosting visitors from Petit-Couronne, but they all agreed that the link-up was great fun.

Yanny Mac from the Waveney Valley Conker Tournament showed the visitors how to prepare their conkers and explained the rules.

After four rounds, Petit-Couronne were declared the winners, triumphing in three rounds out of four and were awarded the Beccles and Bungay Silver Plate for 2022.

In the evening a very successful ceilidh was held at the Beccles Sea Cadets headquarters.

On the Monday various groups made visits to the Town Hall, Men's Shed, the Shadows of the Past exhibition and the Bell Tower.

The group made their return to Petit-Couronne early on the Tuesday morning, extending a very warm offer of hosting people from Beccles in 2023.