County fair raises £19,000 for local causes

Gallery

Published: 10:01 AM September 28, 2021

A popular country fair raised £19,000 for local charities and community organisations with their 2021 outing.

Sotterley Country Fair was held at Sotterley Hall, Beccles, and saw over 5,500 attend.

The fair began when the estate, owned by the Barne family, offered the family of Sally Bunn the opportunity to raise money for local charities in her memory.

Sotterley Country Fair raised £19,000 with their 2021 effort. - Credit: Heritage Snapper

Now in its sixth year, the event has grown each time while keeping to its original goals of affordable, family fun as well as raising vital funds.

Organiser Rachel Bunn said: "This year exceeded all expectations and was great to see so many people enjoying themselves.

"The show embraces a traditional country fair with the aim of supporting charities.

"The show has now raised £71,000 for a range of local organisations.

"Without the support of the estate, family and friends, the show would not be the success it is."

Nominated charities included Chedgrave MS Therapy Centre, Macmillan Care at the James Paget University Hospital, Minidonks and Faith Animal Rescue.

