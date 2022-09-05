Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Summer musical tour wows audiences across East Anglia

Bruno Brown

Published: 8:15 AM September 5, 2022
The cast for the musical of Summer Holiday

The cast for the musical of Summer Holiday - Credit: Bruno Brown

A travelling East Anglian theatre show based on a Sir Cliff Richard classic has received plaudits from audiences across Suffolk and Norfolk.

The cast of Summer Holiday took to the stage for the last time at St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth last week, having already toured Sheringham Little Theatre and the new Big Barn Theatre at Southwold Maize Maze in Suffolk over three weeks.

The show, part of the Theatre on the Coast summer season, has been met with widespread praise in all three locations.

Director Matthew Townshend said: “We wanted Summer Holiday to bring back the halcyon days of our local tourism and theatre industries after two years of Covid woes – and it’s been a resounding success.

“We have been flooded with great reviews from our audiences who loved being taken back to the magical days of Sir Cliff and the Shadows.

“The cast worked tremendously hard to put on a show to remember, showcasing their incredible talents to three packed-out theatres over a wonderful three weeks.

“I’m incredibly proud of them and can’t wait to get planning for next year’s performances.”

Southwold News
Great Yarmouth News

