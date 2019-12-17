Search

Advanced search

Bigod, we did it! More of ancient castle is revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:27 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 17 December 2019

You can now see much more of a town’s 900-year-old historic castle after the trust responsbile for it have successfully renovated the keep. Photos: Terry Reeve and Nick Butcher (insert)

You can now see much more of a town's 900-year-old historic castle after the trust responsbile for it have successfully renovated the keep. Photos: Terry Reeve and Nick Butcher (insert)

Archant

You can now see much more of a town's 900-year-old castle after the trust responsible for it completed renovation of the keep.

A team of 11 volunteers worked to restore the castle on its first 'volunteer day'. Photo: Terry ReeveA team of 11 volunteers worked to restore the castle on its first 'volunteer day'. Photo: Terry Reeve

The lower wall of Bungay Castle is now better exposed, and has been restored and conserved by the Bungay Castle Trust - which is currently working on building a museum to showcase the castle's history.

The trust put out an offer to the public last month to come along and restore the historic castle.

In total 11 volunteers showed up to clear growth from the walls and areas inside the keep.

Bungay Castle Trust called the event on Saturday, December 7 a "working party day", where volunteers carried out work to clear vegetation around the castle so the lower wall "can be better understood and better interpreted".

Olly Barnes, former chair of the trust, gave a talk over coffee on safety and how to use the equipment, before the volunteers divided into pairs and worked on a section of the wall each.

Sue Allen, chairman of the Bungay Castle Trust, said it was "amazing how good it looked and the aim now was to keep it cleared".

She added that one person came all the way from Melton Mowbray for the day because he loved Bungay and grew up in the town.

You may also want to watch:

Keith Thompson of Jesters café at the Castle Visitor Centre provided lunch.

If you want a chance to work on the castle in Bungay, there will be more volunteer days on January 25 and February 29.

Bungay Castle is a Norman castle built by Roger Bigod of Norfolk around the year 1100. It was built to be protected by the River Waveney, and still remains standing prominently in the town centre.

However, in the more than 900 years of history the castle has stood, it has been besieged, mined, destroyed and restored many times.

Now what remains is thanks to a deal of restoration work beginning in 1934, following the work of amateur archaeologists.

To volunteer for future working party days, contact Sue on bungaycastle@gmail.com

Most Read

Town gridlocked again after ‘selfish’ parking blunder leaves bus trapped

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

Man, 82, to remain in hospital after stabbing wife to death

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Bigod, we did it! More of ancient castle is revealed

You can now see much more of a town’s 900-year-old historic castle after the trust responsbile for it have successfully renovated the keep. Photos: Terry Reeve and Nick Butcher (insert)

Car crashes into ditch off A143

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Sudden deaths of man and woman at home ‘not suspicious’, say police

Peddars Way, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Most Read

Town gridlocked again after ‘selfish’ parking blunder leaves bus trapped

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

Man, 82, to remain in hospital after stabbing wife to death

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Bigod, we did it! More of ancient castle is revealed

You can now see much more of a town’s 900-year-old historic castle after the trust responsbile for it have successfully renovated the keep. Photos: Terry Reeve and Nick Butcher (insert)

Car crashes into ditch off A143

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Sudden deaths of man and woman at home ‘not suspicious’, say police

Peddars Way, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Latest from the Beccles and Bungay Journal

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heave away! Sea shanty singers group hope to make people happier through song

Roger Bourgein, 72 from Exmouth in Devon sang with the Exmouth Shanty Men at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The find of a lifetime’ - Man stumbles across 160 million-year-old dinosaur fossil

Chris Donovan holding his 160 million-year-old 'Sea Dragon' fossil, posing in front of a full pliosaurus jaw at the University of Cambridge. Inset is a photo of 'Doris the Pliosaurus', a recreation of the dinosaur at Bristol Museum. Photo: Chris Donovan / Derek Harper (Geograph).

Stark warning with items needed ‘to stop hygiene poverty’

The Hygiene Bank Waveney, which launched in Beccles earlier this year, has since expanded and now has storage facilities enabling them to collect and distribute their items in the Lowestoft area too. Project co-ordinators Claire Gulliver and Natalie Clement are pictured. Picture: The Hygiene Bank Waveney

Burst water main floods street as residents suffer supply issues

Workers from Essex and Suffolk Water attempt to fix a burst water main which had flooded Hollingsworth Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Jen Jones
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists