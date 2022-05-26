Popular band preparing to celebrate best of British music in Beccles

The Joe Ringer Band is performing at Beccles Public Hall on Sunday, June 5 - Credit: The Joe Ringer Band

A popular East Anglian band is to celebrate the best of British music in a highly-anticipated show in Beccles next weekend after overcoming a challenging 18 months.

The Joe Ringer Band has put together a brand new show to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Beccles Public Hall on Sunday, June 5.

From The Beatles to Coldplay, Joe Ringer, director of the band, said they've got "something for everyone".

He said: "It's all about the greatest music to ever come out of this country over the past 70 years being performed by a live band and vocalists.

"We've got lots of things for people to enjoy and it's all part of celebrating for the Queen."

Having come through the other side of a disruptive period for the entertainment industry due to the Covid pandemic, the Joe Ringer band are aiming to make up for lost time.

In fact, Mr Ringer said the band is now preparing for its "biggest year yet".

"We tried to keep busy in lockdown through uploading videos that went down really well," he added.

"It means that this year will be our biggest year yet with rearranged shows and lots of new work.

"Hopefully everyone can continue to support the live music scene as we move towards a new normal."

Alongside playing at theatres, a big part of the band's work is playing at weddings and events.

The Joe Ringer Band began in 2013 as a small band that played in pubs before transitioning into the events scene, but now ranges from four to 30 people.

Today, the band plays at about 100 private events a year in the region and further afield.

He said: "The show scene has been the last thing to come back and people's confidence is slowly returning.

"It's so nice to be back for myself and the guys in the band. We've got a great show in store for everyone and I can't wait for people to see it."

The Joe Ringer Band will be performing at the Beccles Public Hall on Sunday, June 5, at 4pm. Tickets cost £15.