Sam the cockapoo brings smiles to care home residents



Jasper King

Published: 12:49 PM December 16, 2021


Sam the cockapoo has been delighting care home residents at St George's Care Home in Beccles. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

A set of care home residents can't stop smiling after welcoming a pet therapy dog.

Sam, the cockapoo, is owned by resident manager Joy Henshaw and visits residents at St George's Care Home in Beccles to help boost resident morale and improve mental wellbeing.



Sam the cockapoo aims to boost resident morale and improve mental wellbeing. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

With winter fast approaching Sam’s visits are welcomed by residents, who have spent much of the past 18 months indoors due to Covid.

Care home resident Lee Page, 94, even asserted that Sam's presence was "better than Christmas."



Residents have enjoyed cuddling George. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

Many of the residents were pet owners before moving into St George's, including Jean Clare, 87, who, while cuddling Sam, said: “I love animals in general, but I must admit Sam is my favourite – I wonder if we can keep him."

Discussing the benefits of animals in care homes, Joy Henshaw, Wellbeing Care Registered Manager, said: “Our residents have been very receptive to Sam.

"It has proven to be an amazing way to bring joy and happiness into the lives of our residents.

"Perhaps in the future, we can introduce more animals to the care home."

