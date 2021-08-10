Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Bikes and portable barbecue stolen in garage burglary

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:31 AM August 10, 2021   
Entry was gained to a garage on Brick Kiln Lane in the village of Huntingfield near Halesworth.

A specialist road bike was among three cycles stolen from a garage in an overnight burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a garage at a home in the village of Huntingfield near Halesworth was burgled.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 9pm on Sunday, August 1 and 9.20am on Monday, August 2, entry was gained to a garage on Brick Kiln Lane by forcing open the door."

With three pedal cycles and a portable barbecue stolen, police said the three stolen cycles were a ladies white Ruby Specialised road bike, a brown/grey Giant Amiti bike and a matt black Cannondale racer bike.

"Can you help?" a police spokesman said.

If you have any information about the burglary contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/42173/21, on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

