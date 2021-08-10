Bikes and portable barbecue stolen in garage burglary
- Credit: Google Images
A specialist road bike was among three cycles stolen from a garage in an overnight burglary.
Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a garage at a home in the village of Huntingfield near Halesworth was burgled.
A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 9pm on Sunday, August 1 and 9.20am on Monday, August 2, entry was gained to a garage on Brick Kiln Lane by forcing open the door."
With three pedal cycles and a portable barbecue stolen, police said the three stolen cycles were a ladies white Ruby Specialised road bike, a brown/grey Giant Amiti bike and a matt black Cannondale racer bike.
"Can you help?" a police spokesman said.
You may also want to watch:
If you have any information about the burglary contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/42173/21, on 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
Most Read
- 1 Disappointment as Norfolk vs Suffolk dwile flonking tournament postponed
- 2 Man dies in two-car crash on A12
- 3 Norfolk Broads' lock restoration project nears completion
- 4 WATCH: Red Arrows fly in stunning formation over Norfolk
- 5 A47 stretches to close for repair in Norfolk and Suffolk
- 6 A Level results 2021: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney
- 7 Are you in our A-level results day pictures of the past?
- 8 Coronavirus 'growth rate' in East Anglia is highest in the country
- 9 Bikes and portable barbecue stolen in garage burglary
- 10 Staff shortages in Southwold as workers isolate after Latitude Festival