How you can win a prize for tinsel spotting as town gears up for Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:04 PM May 25, 2022
Tinsel bunting is appearing in shops, community halls and churches around Beccles

Tinsel bunting is appearing in shops, community halls and churches around Beccles - Credit: Caroline Topping

The bunting is out across Beccles for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - and the eagle-eyed can even win a prize for admiring it.

Tinsel and fluff flags have been mixed into bunting lines in shops, community halls and churches around the town and people can be entered into a prize draw for spotting them.

People who discover the tinsel flags should write a list of how many there are and where the flags are located

People who discover the tinsel flags should write a list of how many there are and where the flags are located - Credit: Caroline Topping

To take part, participants need to hunt down the 21 knitted fluffy and tinsel flags hung around the town, and make a note of where they are located.

Their list can then be posted through the door of the Community Hub at 20 Blyburgate - with contact details - in order to enter.

The correct answers will be put into a prize draw and a correct answer will be drawn for a children’s prize, which has been donated by Morrisons of Beccles and an adult prize which is a voucher donated by The Flower Shed in Blyburgate. 

The competition is part of the town's celebrations to mark the Queen's 70 years of service on the throne.

The closing date for entries is June 13, and the town's mayor will draw the winning two tickets later that week.

