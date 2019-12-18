Search

Town gridlocked again after 'selfish' parking blunder leaves bus trapped

PUBLISHED: 15:58 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 18 December 2019

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a 'selfish' parking blunder prevented a bus from moving.

The 146 Border Bus was stopped early this afternoon, on Tuesday, December 17, by a van which parked over hatching on the road in Beccles.

Just five days ago, the town became gridlocked after a blue badge holder parked on double yellow lines.

Border Bus tweeted about the delays the 'selfish' parking caused, writing: "More selfish parking in Beccles. The hatchings are painted on the road for a reason!

"Apologies to anyone waiting in the rain and cold for a 146 bus that was running late."

Last Wednesday the town saw traffic chaos after another car parked on double yellow lines, jamming a lorry on a corner.

READ MORE: Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town



The lorry was reportedly stuck there for at least 45 minutes. It is not known how long the delays caused by the parked van today have caused.

