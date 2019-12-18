Town gridlocked again after 'selfish' parking blunder leaves bus trapped
PUBLISHED: 15:58 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 18 December 2019
A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a 'selfish' parking blunder prevented a bus from moving.
The 146 Border Bus was stopped early this afternoon, on Tuesday, December 17, by a van which parked over hatching on the road in Beccles.
Just five days ago, the town became gridlocked after a blue badge holder parked on double yellow lines.
Border Bus tweeted about the delays the 'selfish' parking caused, writing: "More selfish parking in Beccles. The hatchings are painted on the road for a reason!
"Apologies to anyone waiting in the rain and cold for a 146 bus that was running late."
Last Wednesday the town saw traffic chaos after another car parked on double yellow lines, jamming a lorry on a corner.
The lorry was reportedly stuck there for at least 45 minutes. It is not known how long the delays caused by the parked van today have caused.