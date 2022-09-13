Towns honour new King with traditional proclamations

Bungay’s associate minister at Holy Trinity Church, Rev Edward Land, and the Mayor of Bungay, Tony Dawes, and deputy lieutenant for Suffolk, Joanna Spicer. - Credit: Simon Tasker

Large crowds gathered in Beccles and Bungay for the new King's honorary proclamation over the weekend.

Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant Joanna Spicer opened the ceremony in Bungay on Sunday, saying the county proclamation of the accession of King Charles III to the throne, following the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8.

The national anthem, God save the King, was sung, with the backing of a choir and with town musician William Drew-Batty playing the organ, before prayers for the new King were said by the Rev Edward Land, associate minister at the parish church of Holy Trinity.

Crowds in St Marys church yard at the Kings proclamation - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Members of the town council were among those there, as were the Town Reeve of Bungay, Olly Barnes, and members of Bungay Town Trust, which he heads.

Mayor of Bungay, councillor Tony Dawes, travelled to Ipswich earlier in the day to witness the High Sheriff of Suffolk make the announcement for the county.

Mr Dawes then returned to Bungay where the local proclamation was read at 3:30pm outside of St Mary’s Church in glorious sunshine.

The mayor said "It was such an honour to read the proclamation for our new King Charles III.

"I was so pleased that so many people joined us to share this historic event.

"Together we sang the national anthem and gave three rousing cheers for the new King."

The office of Town Reeve, dating back to medieval times, has seen many such proclamations over the centuries, and Bungay is the only place in the kingdom which retains the ancient office.

The Bungay Town trust including the Town Reeve outside St Mary's church - Credit: Vicki Honeywood

In Beccles, mayor Barry Darch read the proclamation of the accession at the same time in New Market, before church bells were rung at 4pm.

Beccles mayor Barry Darch leads the proclamation of accession in the town. - Credit: Beccles Town Council

A book of condolence has been placed in St. Mary's Church, Bungay, and will be open from 10am-2pm throughout the mourning period.

Books of condolence have also been placed at the Town Hall and St Michael's Church, in Beccles.

The online Book of Condolence has been placed at: www.suffolk.gov.uk/council-and-democracy/suffolk-online-book-of-condolences