Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Organisers hail success as 'great' hospital fete makes welcome return

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:00 AM June 30, 2022
The conclusion of the seventh and last dance at the hospital fete.  

The conclusion of the seventh and last dance at the hospital fete. - Credit: John Swanbury

Organisers of a traditional fete have hailed its successful return.

Beccles Rotary club -- the organisers of Beccles Hospital Fete -- have praised the turnout after the first fete to be held after the pandemic was described as "a great success."

A spokesman said: "Attendance was good and the dry and largely sunny afternoon contributed to the occasion."

Mayor of Beccles, Barry Darch, vice president of the Rotary Club, Serena Emberley and Jeff Harris

Mayor of Beccles, Barry Darch, is seen with the vice president of the Rotary Club, Serena Emberley and Jeff Harris, the master of ceremonies. - Credit: John Swanbury

With the good conditions attracting the crowds on Saturday, June 25 the popular hospital fete was opened by the mayor of Beccles, Barry Darch.

The mayor's encouraging words set the tone for an afternoon of entertainment as he stayed to look at the many stalls and have a go at the traditional games on display.

The a capella singing group from the Sir John Leman High School.

The a capella singing group from the Sir John Leman High School. - Credit: John Swanbury

Music was provided by the Sir John Leman High School with a jazz group and a capella singing.

two of the musicians

Two of the musicians. - Credit: John Swanbury

The students of the June Glennie School of Dance entertained the crowd with some lively and impressive performances.

one of the June Glennie Dancers

One of the June Glennie Dancers. - Credit: John Swanbury

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunting two men with Suffolk links after cannabis farm discovered
  2. 2 Bosses of Worlingham Hall admit failing to comply with fire safety notice
  3. 3 Flog It! star officially opens school's specialist centre
  1. 4 Organisers hail success as 'great' hospital fete makes welcome return
  2. 5 Man freed from vehicle and taken to hospital following crash
  3. 6 Supermarket bids for earlier opening time 'to serve community for longer'
  4. 7 Obituary: 'Bobby-on-the-beat' who was quick on his feet dies aged 86
  5. 8 Staff shortages hit 98% of firms, including Suffolk hotels and restaurants
  6. 9 Suffolk's Covid rate trebles as experts warn virus 'hasn't gone away'
  7. 10 Theatre group set for tour of outdoor venues with latest performances

This year’s raffle, with tickets sold in advance and on the day, featured a £100 first prize and other money prizes. It attracted a very good response and the organisers were pleased with the number of tickets sold.

The spokesman added: "Some of the people who came to the fete were kind enough to make generous donations on arrival.

"Stallholders donated their takings to the fete and the total made on the day will now be calculated over the coming days."

Members of the Inner Wheel Club waiting to open the refreshments

Members of the Inner Wheel Club waiting to open the refreshments. - Credit: John Swanbury

Members of Beccles Inner Wheel Club provided the catering with their cakes and teas "popular as always."

All the money raised is earmarked by the Rotary club for the League of Friends of the Beccles hospital and for other medically-related local charities.

A draw was held for the riders in May’s Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride who had obtained sponsorship.

One of the regular supporters of that event, Sue Brooham from Lowestoft, won the adult prize, supplied by Norfolk and Suffolk Chartered Financial Planners.

Nicholas Rudge organised the fete for the Rotary club and its members were assisted in the work of preparation and clearing of the site by members of Beccles Helping Hands, with transport of borrowed tables and chairs by CC Betts & Sons.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

Jack Ewins with a Giganotosaurus

From Beccles to Hollywood: How town became part of Jurassic Park universe

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A quad bike driver in his 60s is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Gillingham Dam

Norfolk Live News

Quad bike rider in hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sotterley Country Fair raised £19,000 with their 2021 effort.

Country fair set to return after raising £19,000 last year

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Falcon Meadow, Bungay

Family fun day planned to celebrate town's popular meadow

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon