Organisers hail success as 'great' hospital fete makes welcome return

The conclusion of the seventh and last dance at the hospital fete. - Credit: John Swanbury

Organisers of a traditional fete have hailed its successful return.

Beccles Rotary club -- the organisers of Beccles Hospital Fete -- have praised the turnout after the first fete to be held after the pandemic was described as "a great success."

A spokesman said: "Attendance was good and the dry and largely sunny afternoon contributed to the occasion."

Mayor of Beccles, Barry Darch, is seen with the vice president of the Rotary Club, Serena Emberley and Jeff Harris, the master of ceremonies. - Credit: John Swanbury

With the good conditions attracting the crowds on Saturday, June 25 the popular hospital fete was opened by the mayor of Beccles, Barry Darch.

The mayor's encouraging words set the tone for an afternoon of entertainment as he stayed to look at the many stalls and have a go at the traditional games on display.

The a capella singing group from the Sir John Leman High School. - Credit: John Swanbury

Music was provided by the Sir John Leman High School with a jazz group and a capella singing.

Two of the musicians. - Credit: John Swanbury

The students of the June Glennie School of Dance entertained the crowd with some lively and impressive performances.

One of the June Glennie Dancers. - Credit: John Swanbury

This year’s raffle, with tickets sold in advance and on the day, featured a £100 first prize and other money prizes. It attracted a very good response and the organisers were pleased with the number of tickets sold.

The spokesman added: "Some of the people who came to the fete were kind enough to make generous donations on arrival.

"Stallholders donated their takings to the fete and the total made on the day will now be calculated over the coming days."

Members of the Inner Wheel Club waiting to open the refreshments. - Credit: John Swanbury

Members of Beccles Inner Wheel Club provided the catering with their cakes and teas "popular as always."

All the money raised is earmarked by the Rotary club for the League of Friends of the Beccles hospital and for other medically-related local charities.

A draw was held for the riders in May’s Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride who had obtained sponsorship.

One of the regular supporters of that event, Sue Brooham from Lowestoft, won the adult prize, supplied by Norfolk and Suffolk Chartered Financial Planners.

Nicholas Rudge organised the fete for the Rotary club and its members were assisted in the work of preparation and clearing of the site by members of Beccles Helping Hands, with transport of borrowed tables and chairs by CC Betts & Sons.