A145 blocked after two-vehicle crash near Beccles

The A145 between Beccles and Blyburgate has been blocked following a two-vehicle crash

The A145 is blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Beccles.

Police were called to the crash just before 10am, which happened on the A145 between Beccles and Blyburgate.

One lane is blocked and Suffolk Police are currently at the scene.

Slow traffic has been reported in the area and delays to travel can be expected.

No injuries have been reported.

