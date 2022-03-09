Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
A145 blocked after two-vehicle crash near Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:36 AM March 9, 2022
A145 Blyburgate and Beccles crash

The A145 between Beccles and Blyburgate has been blocked following a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

The A145 is blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Beccles.

Police were called to the crash just before 10am, which happened on the A145 between Beccles and Blyburgate.

One lane is blocked and Suffolk Police are currently at the scene. 

Slow traffic has been reported in the area and delays to travel can be expected.

No injuries have been reported.

Beccles News

