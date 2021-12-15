Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Busy A146 road to close temporarily for level crossing works

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:46 PM December 15, 2021
Network Rail level crossing Beccles A146 Norwich Road

Network Rail will carry out overnight works to the level crossing at Beccles, with a section of the A146 Norwich Road closed. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as part of a busy road is temporarily closed with traffic diverted as work takes place on a level crossing.

Network Rail will carry out overnight works to the level crossing at Beccles with a temporary closure in place on a section of the A146 Norwich Road.

Works are being carried out "to facilitate crossing checks" alongside "other co-ordinated works" from 11pm on Wednesday, December 15 to 5am on Thursday, December 16.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work is carried out.

With Norwich Road temporarily closed, a diversion route along "Lowestoft Road, the A145 and vice versa" will be in operation, although access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads on our website via our Live Traffic Map.

Suffolk Highways
Beccles News

