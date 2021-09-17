A146 closed after crash near Worlingham

Published: 9:39 AM September 17, 2021

The A146 has been closed after a crash between two vehicles.

A collision between two vehicles on the A146 has caused delays near Worlingham.

The crash occurred before Lowestoft Road, and is partially blocking Worlingham Roundabout.

The A146 is closed and traffic is being diverted through Worlingham.

Please avoid #A146 #Worlingham Roundabout due to Road Traffic Collision please avoid route, Emergency Services are in attendance.#Beccles

#1330 pic.twitter.com/CSTFG0HwH5 — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) September 17, 2021

Police and emergency services are currently on the scene.

Injuries at this point are unknown.

RTC - near Worlingham roundabout. A146 closed and all traffic being diverted through Worlingham causing long delays. We are monitoring the situation and will post updates as much as possible. @eastsuffolkone @suffolkonboard — BorderBus (@BorderBus) September 17, 2021

Bus services to Norwich are facing severe delays.

Due to an accident at Worlingham near Beccles our Norwich bound buses are severely delayed. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/BNRyCa9cVD — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) September 17, 2021

