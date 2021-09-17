A146 closed after crash near Worlingham
Published: 9:39 AM September 17, 2021
A collision between two vehicles on the A146 has caused delays near Worlingham.
The crash occurred before Lowestoft Road, and is partially blocking Worlingham Roundabout.
The A146 is closed and traffic is being diverted through Worlingham.
Police and emergency services are currently on the scene.
Injuries at this point are unknown.
Bus services to Norwich are facing severe delays.
