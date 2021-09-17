Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
A146 closed after crash near Worlingham

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:39 AM September 17, 2021   
The A146 has been closed after a crash between two vehicles.

The crash occurred before Lowestoft Road, and is partially blocking Worlingham Roundabout.

The A146 is closed and traffic is being diverted through Worlingham.

Police and emergency services are currently on the scene.

Injuries at this point are unknown.

Bus services to Norwich are facing severe delays.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

