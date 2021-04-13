Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Driver suffers minor injuries in crash with minibus

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:21 PM April 13, 2021   
The B1062 at the junction with Puddingmoor, near Beccles.

The B1062 at the junction with Puddingmoor, near Beccles.

A driver was left with minor injuries after a crash with a minibus this morning.

Suffolk Police were called to the B1062 in Beccles at 10.45am after reports of the two vehicle crash involving an Audi A5 and a minibus near to the junction with Puddingmoor. 

The driver of the Audi was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while only the driver was in the minibus.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they responded to an emergency call shortly before 11am.

An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the scene, but neither driver was taken to hospital.

Beccles News

