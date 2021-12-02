Broken down Range Rover causes delays on A146 near Gillingham

Traffic is building on the A146 near Gillingham after a Range Rover has broken down. - Credit: Google

Drivers are facing delays near Gillingham due to a broken down Range Rover on the A146.

Police were called to the scene at 2.15pm after the A146 Norwich Road became partially blocked in both directions at the roundabout north of Gillingham.

This is causing delays of ten minutes on the A143 Yarmouth Road and Loddon Road, as well as the A146.

National Highways were called to assist with recovery and arrived on scene at 4.20pm.

Police remain on scene.

