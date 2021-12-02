Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Broken down Range Rover causes delays on A146 near Gillingham

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:57 PM December 2, 2021
Traffic is building on the A146 near Gillingham after a Range Rover has broken down.

Traffic is building on the A146 near Gillingham after a Range Rover has broken down. - Credit: Google

Drivers are facing delays near Gillingham due to a broken down Range Rover on the A146.

Police were called to the scene at 2.15pm after the A146 Norwich Road became partially blocked in both directions at the roundabout north of Gillingham.

This is causing delays of ten minutes on the A143 Yarmouth Road and Loddon Road, as well as the A146.

National Highways were called to assist with recovery and arrived on scene at 4.20pm.

Police remain on scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

