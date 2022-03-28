Emergency roadworks continue in Bungay after 'major' gas leak
- Credit: Google
Emergency roadworks continue into this week after a 'major' gas leak closed a Bungay road on Saturday.
St John's Road in the Suffolk town has been closed to allow Cadent to undertake repair works.
The road is shut where it meets Pilgrims Way.
The gas distributor has estimated an end date of March 29 for these repairs, with delays expected to people's journeys.
First Buses announced multiple services have been affected by the closure.
The bus company's 41, 41A, and X41 services have been diverted and will be unable to serve Flixton Road and Bardolph Road.
The services will be diverted via Kings Road, Queens Road and Hillside Road West.
Most Read
- 1 Beccles record shop launch so successful it almost ran out of stock
- 2 Fatal airfield crash investigation could take year to complete
- 3 Pilot dies following Beccles aircraft crash
- 4 Investigation launched after pilot killed in aircraft crash in Beccles
- 5 'We've been made homeless' - Houseboat families 'evicted' from moorings
- 6 Interactive map reveals Suffolk neighbourhoods with highest Covid rates
- 7 'Snakebite' Wright's hair salon gives boost to homeless and unemployed
- 8 Emergency roadworks close Bungay road due to 'major' gas leak
- 9 Events aplenty for families to enjoy over the Easter holidays
- 10 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk
Service 99A is also affected, diverting via Beccles Road and Hillside Road East in both directions.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.