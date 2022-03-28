Emergency roadworks continue in Bungay after 'major' gas leak

St John's Road in Bungay has been closed for emergency works after a gas leak. - Credit: Google

Emergency roadworks continue into this week after a 'major' gas leak closed a Bungay road on Saturday.

St John's Road in the Suffolk town has been closed to allow Cadent to undertake repair works.

The road is shut where it meets Pilgrims Way.

The gas distributor has estimated an end date of March 29 for these repairs, with delays expected to people's journeys.

First Buses announced multiple services have been affected by the closure.

The bus company's 41, 41A, and X41 services have been diverted and will be unable to serve Flixton Road and Bardolph Road.

The services will be diverted via Kings Road, Queens Road and Hillside Road West.

Service 99A is also affected, diverting via Beccles Road and Hillside Road East in both directions.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.