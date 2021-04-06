Crash between car and scooter on busy Norfolk road
- Credit: Glen Denny/Geograph
An air ambulance was called to the scene of a collision between a car and a scooter on the A143.
Norfolk Police responded to a call shortly after 6pm on Tuesday to an incident near the Ellingham and Ditchingham turn of the A143.
Further emergency services attended the scene on Old Yarmouth Road including the fire service and air ambulance, which was partially blocked.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The air ambulance attended for the scooter rider but there does not look to be any serious injuries. The road was blocked but is passable now.
"There will be traffic congestion until we get the vehicles recovered."
Officers remained on the scene while the vehicles were recovered.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire engine from Loddon to the collision at 6.10pm.
A fire service spokesman said crews used granules due to a fuel spill and helped make the scene safe before leaving the scene at 6.24pm.
Traffic travelling between Great Yarmouth and Bury St Edmunds was affected due to the road being blocked.