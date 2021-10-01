Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
A143 partially closed after crash involving van and Ford Focus

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:37 PM October 1, 2021   
Police and ambulance are currently at the scene of a crash on the A143 - Credit: Archant

A Renault van and Ford Focus have been involved in a crash on the A143 near Gillingham.

The car and van collided at the roundabout near the McDonald's restaurant.

Police were called shortly after 1pm to the incident and an ambulance is currently at the scene.

The road is partially blocked and there is slow moving traffic in the area.

