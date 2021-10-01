Three cars and tractor crash on A143
Published: 7:25 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 8:53 AM October 1, 2021
- Credit: Google
Three cars and a tractor have crashed on the A143 on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk this morning.
The collision happened in Toft Monks, between Haddiscoe and Beccles, near Pound Lane.
The road is currently closed both directions and traffic is building in the area.
Police are advising people to avoid the area
Police were called to the scene at 6.15am Ambulance and fire crews have also attended.
Fire crews are currently assisting with cleaning up oil spills caused by the crash.
No serious injuries have been reported.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.
