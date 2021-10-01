Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Three cars and tractor crash on A143

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:25 AM October 1, 2021    Updated: 8:53 AM October 1, 2021
A134 Tuft Monk Haddiscoe and Beccles

There has been a multi-vehicle crash on the A143 in Toft Monks near Pound Lane - Credit: Google

Three cars and a tractor have crashed on the A143 on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk this morning. 

The collision happened in Toft Monks, between Haddiscoe and Beccles, near Pound Lane.

The road is currently closed both directions and traffic is building in the area. 

Police are advising people to avoid the area

Police were called to the scene at 6.15am Ambulance and fire crews have also attended.

Fire crews are currently assisting with cleaning up oil spills caused by the crash. 

No serious injuries have been reported. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Beccles News

