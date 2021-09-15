Traffic starting to build after crash in Beccles

Published: 8:49 AM September 15, 2021

The A146 near Beccles, where the accident took place - Credit: Google

Traffic is starting to build near Beccles, with reports of an accident on the A146.

According to the AA Traffic Map traffic is currently coping well but it is starting to build on the northbound carriageway from Worlingham to near Gillingham.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the road.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.