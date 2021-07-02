Halesworth road closed following 'defect' discovery

Published: 12:55 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 1:47 PM July 2, 2021

Motorists could face delays after a road was temporarily closed by emergency works being carried out.

Suffolk Highways has temporarily closed Rectory Street in Halesworth to allow investigations to take place after "a defect in the road" was discovered.

The emergency works are being carried out - not far from Halesworth Library - following the defect discovery on Thursday, July 1, with the road expected to be closed until 11.59pm on Friday, July 9.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out for the next week.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "A closure has been installed along Rectory Street, Halesworth to allow our teams to investigate a defect in the road.

"We anticipate the closure to remain in place until July 9, however this is dependent on the results of the investigation."

