Drivers asked to avoid area after two-vehicle crash closes Suffolk road

Ellough Road in Beccles has been closed following a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

A road in north Suffolk has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 9.54am today (May 9) following the collision in Ellough Road near Beccles.

The road closure is in place from the Cedar Drive and Ellough Road junction to the Benacre Road and Ellough Road roundabout.

Drivers have been advised by Suffolk police to find alternative routes if possible following the crash.

