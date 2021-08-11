Police close Norfolk road after crash
Published: 10:22 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:50 AM August 11, 2021
Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes after a crash in south Norfolk.
The accident took place on Shotford Road in Harleston on Wednesday morning.
Norfolk Police tweeted at 9.45am to inform people the road has been closed and should be avoided.
More to follow.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
