Police close Norfolk road after crash

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:22 AM August 11, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM August 11, 2021
A police car was involved in a crash in Stowmarket on the way to an emergency call. Picture: MATT STOTT

Shotford Road in Harleston has been closed on Wednesday morning - Credit: Archant

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes after a crash in south Norfolk. 

The accident took place on Shotford Road in Harleston on Wednesday morning. 

Norfolk Police tweeted at 9.45am to inform people the road has been closed and should be avoided. 

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

