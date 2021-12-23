Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A man suffered serious internal injuries after crashing into a tree in Flixton.
A blue Hyundai I20 collided with a tree on the B1062 Homersfield Road at Flixton, between Bungay and Harleston, at 4.50pm on Wednesday, December 22.
The male driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the collision of the manner of the vehicle around the time of the collision.
Officers have requested drivers check their dash-cams for any footage of the collision.
Any witnesses should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans at the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or by emailing jonathan.turner-evans@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 230 of December 22, 2021.
Most Read
- 1 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
- 2 Burglar takes cash and jewellery after getting in to home using open window
- 3 Lowestoft man fixes windscreen for free after rock covered family in glass
- 4 Uncertainty over town's Boxing Day hunt due to Covid restrictions
- 5 Convoy of work vans give businessman, who died aged 59, fitting send-off
- 6 Fire crews rescue person from single vehicle crash
- 7 Support available this winter for those struggling across Beccles and Bungay
- 8 'I feel confident' - Woman's weight loss transformation after years of struggle
- 9 Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59
- 10 The show goes on! 'Fantastic' response to town's Christmas panto