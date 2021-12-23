Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver who hit a tree was taken to hospital. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A man suffered serious internal injuries after crashing into a tree in Flixton.

A blue Hyundai I20 collided with a tree on the B1062 Homersfield Road at Flixton, between Bungay and Harleston, at 4.50pm on Wednesday, December 22.

The male driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the collision of the manner of the vehicle around the time of the collision.

Officers have requested drivers check their dash-cams for any footage of the collision.

Any witnesses should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans at the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or by emailing jonathan.turner-evans@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 230 of December 22, 2021.