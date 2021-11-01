Man left with internal injuries after Bungay crash
Published: 3:34 PM November 1, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man has been left with serious injuries after a collision which took place in Bungay last week.
The crash happened on Friday 29 October, just before 3.20am, on the B1062 near to the B1435 junction.
A blue VW Polo travelling out of Bungay towards Mettingham collided with a parked and unattended Toyota Corolla.
The driver of the Polo, aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg and ribs and internal injuries, while the passenger sustained a dislocated shoulder.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police, quoting CAD number 49 of 29 October 2021.
Most Read
- 1 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
- 2 Air ambulance called after man in 20s is injured in crash in Bungay
- 3 Setting the stage for an evening of fashion and fizz next month
- 4 Spooky Saturday event hailed as 'amazing' with town centre transformed
- 5 Two taken to hospital after two vehicle crash
- 6 7 places to watch Christmas lights switch on in Suffolk
- 7 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 8 How many of these 26 mythical Beasts from the East have you heard of?
- 9 KTM 990 Superduke motorbike stolen from street near Beccles
- 10 Mercedes convertible stolen from drive in Beccles