Man left with internal injuries after Bungay crash

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:34 PM November 1, 2021
Police are appealing for information after a collision before the junction of the B1435 on the B1062 in Bungay last week.

A man has been left with serious injuries after a collision which took place in Bungay last week.

The crash happened on Friday 29 October, just before 3.20am, on the B1062 near to the B1435 junction.

A blue VW Polo travelling out of Bungay towards Mettingham collided with a parked and unattended Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Polo, aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg and ribs and internal injuries, while the passenger sustained a dislocated shoulder. 

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police, quoting CAD number 49 of 29 October 2021.

