Diversions in place as water main works take place in Loddon

Published: 3:20 PM October 25, 2021

High Bungay Road in Loddon is closed due to water main works. - Credit: Google Maps

A road in and out of Loddon will be closed for the next days, causing potential congestion and diversions for motorists and bus users.

High Bungay Road in Loddon is closed from today (Monday, October 25) until Friday, October 29 due to water main works.

A diversion along Beccles Road is in place for motorists and First Bus users using services such as the X22 and X21.

This means that First Bus users wishing to use bus stops on High Bungay Road are advised to use bus stops on the high street instead.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "Due to a new water connection Loddon, High Bungay Road will be closed from Monday, October 25 2021, until Friday, October 29 2021.

"Buses will be unable to serve High Bungay Road for the duration of these works, and will divert into and out of Loddon via Beccles Road.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to your journey."