Traffic to be diverted with road in Beccles to close for a week

Published: 11:34 AM August 21, 2021

A section of Blyburgate in Beccles will be temporarily closed as UK Power Networks carry out work. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as a road is closed and traffic diverted for a week.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Blyburgate in Beccles as UK Power Networks carries out work on a section of the road.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out from August 23 to August 27.

A diversion route of about 1km will be in operation as a section of the road is closed "to allow for a new electrical connection to be made".

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

You may also want to watch:

A post on the First bus website said: "For services operating from Lowestoft, all journeys will follow usual route to Ingate/Blyburgate lights at which point the services will divert via Peddars Lane and London Road to resume the usual route at the top of the road where it meets Blyburgate."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.