Road remains closed after serious crash on A143
Published: 7:21 AM November 29, 2020 Updated: 10:37 AM November 29, 2020
A road will be closed for “some hours” after a serious crash early this morning, according to police.
South Norfolk police were called to the A143 at Earsham at 1.10am on Sunday.
Diversions have been put in place by Norfolk County Council's highway team and motorists are being asked to find alternative routes.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a serious incident and currently investigating.
The road is still closed and will be for some hours yet.
"Highways have put in place diversions."
