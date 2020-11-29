Road remains closed after serious crash on A143

Published: 7:21 AM November 29, 2020 Updated: 10:37 AM November 29, 2020

A road will be closed for “some hours” after a serious crash early this morning, according to police.

South Norfolk police were called to the A143 at Earsham at 1.10am on Sunday.

A143 between Earsham and Ditchingham road closure. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Diversions have been put in place by Norfolk County Council's highway team and motorists are being asked to find alternative routes.

We are currently responding to a serious RTC on the #A143 at #Earsham the road is likely to remain closed for some time, please find alternative routes #PS1500 — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) November 29, 2020

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a serious incident and currently investigating.

The road is still closed and will be for some hours yet.

"Highways have put in place diversions."



