Beccles road blocked after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services have been called to a collision on the A145 in Beccles.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 4.30pm today, Sunday, November 7.

The road, George Westwood Way, is partially blocked by the vehicles and there are three fire crews on the scene from Bungay and Lowestoft South.

Both police and ambulance are also on the scene, and more fire crews on their way.

There are traffic delays up to Gosford Road and there are also some at the junction with the A146.

