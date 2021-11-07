Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Beccles road blocked after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:48 PM November 7, 2021
George Westwood Way in Beccles, south Norfolk

George Westwood Way in Beccles, south Norfolk - Credit: Google

Emergency services have been called to a collision on the A145 in Beccles.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 4.30pm today, Sunday, November 7.

The road, George Westwood Way, is partially blocked by the vehicles and there are three fire crews on the scene from Bungay and Lowestoft South.

Both police and ambulance are also on the scene, and more fire crews on their way.

There are traffic delays up to Gosford Road and there are also some at the junction with the A146.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

sarcoma

Father diagnosed with rare form of cancer seeks to raise awareness

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
christmas lights

Dates confirmed for Beccles and Bungay Christmas lights switch ons

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A Mercedes convertible was stolen from Stuart Drive, Beccles over the weekend.

Mercedes convertible stolen from drive in Beccles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Company fined for safety breach after blast caused employee serious burns

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon