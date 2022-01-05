Road to close with traffic diverted for 'urgent' repair works

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of Blyburgate in Beccles as "urgent" repair works are carried out on Wednesday, January 5. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as part of a road is temporarily closed for emergency works.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of Blyburgate in Beccles as "urgent" repair works are carried out on Wednesday, January 5.

The road will be temporarily closed and traffic diverted as the works take place between 7.30pm and 9.30pm this evening.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out for "urgent" repairs to a "broken gully."

It states that the road closure will be in force from "Number 29 Blyburgate until Newgate."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A spokesman said: "Blyburgate, Beccles will be closed between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday to allow for gully repairs to be carried out.

"Service X2 X21 operating from Lowestoft and Norwich will divert.

"Tesco will not be served during these times, please catch your Lowestoft bound bus at The Old Market bus stand."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.