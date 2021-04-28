Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Volvo driver narrowly avoids head-on crash while overtaking

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:06 PM April 28, 2021   
A Volvo driver narrowly avoided a head-on crash on the A143 at Earsham.

A Volvo driver was spotted narrowly avoiding a head-on collision on a notorious road.

The driver was recorded on another motorist's dashcam as they overtook on the A143 at Earsham, a single carriageway road, on Tuesday, April 27.

Rear dashcam footage shows the car waiting for another vehicle to pass in the opposite direction before crossing the broken white line into oncoming traffic.

However, the driver only narrowly avoided a head-on crash with an oncoming VW car, which appeared to move to the edge of the road to avoid the Volvo.

