Traffic to be diverted with road temporarily closed for repair works

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:53 PM May 22, 2022
Delays are likely as repair works take place with High Bungay Road, Loddon to be closed.

Delays are likely as repair works take place with High Bungay Road, Loddon to be closed. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as a road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for Anglian Water repair works.

Norfolk Highways said Anglian Water will carry out the works on High Bungay Road in Loddon with a road closure in force.

The project to repair pipework will see the road shut between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday, June 1.

A diversion route will be in place and delays are expected.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A spokesman said: "Services X21 and X22 will be diverted and will operate along Beccles Road in both directions instead."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.


