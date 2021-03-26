Two taken to hospital after car flips following crash with tractor

Published: 1:23 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 1:47 PM March 26, 2021

Two people were taken to hospital after a car flipped onto its roof following a crash with a tractor near Beccles.

Emergency services were called to London Road shortly after 4.20pm on Thursday, March 25, following reports of the two vehicle collision.

The road was closed from Shadingfield Road near Sotterley and Ellough, before reopening shortly after 7pm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "The incident occurred on London Road and involved a car and a tractor, both of which had left the road.

"The car had overturned onto its roof."

The driver of the car and her passenger were taken to hospital by ambulance, although their injuries are not thought to be serious.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances attended a road traffic collision on London Road in Willingham St Mary just after 4.30pm yesterday.

"An adult male and adult female were transported to the James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”